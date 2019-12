The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury invites the community to a special Christmas presentation of an English Village Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 3 to 4 pm. This concert features a beautiful and haunting Baroque take on Christmas that expresses the mystery of the holiday season. Enjoy classic Baroque pieces, as well as folk carols and a hymn sing. Music director William Peek will lead the performance. Admission is $15 and free for students.