REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Dec. 9 – 13

Edgartown

Dec. 9, Michael Lipkin and George Lipkin, trustees of the Agreement of Trust FBO Lisa Lipkin and Michael Lipkin, sold 12 Milikin Way to Nicholas M. Anderle and Jodi L. Anderle for $11,600,000.

Dec. 10, Vincent E. Lisanti and Ann L. Kisanti sold 8 Plains Court to Celia A. Colbert and Frederick J. Watts for $1,725,000.

Dec. 10, Amy McGrath sold Unit 12, 17 Winter St., to Norman N. Rankow, and Margaret J. Rankow, trustee of the Jam Family Trust, for $446,500.

Dec. 11, Salt Box Investments LLC sold 204 Upper Main St. to Kismet Properties LLC for $830,000.

Dec. 13, Damien S. Breier and Hilary S. Breier sold 71 South Water St. to Lynda Denise Slaughter and Diane Mary Zvara for $6,300,000.

Dec. 13, Michael P. Senatore and Anne M. Senatore sold 59 Old Purchase Rd. to Hollis McLaughlin and Kimberlee Labonte for $743,000.

Dec. 13, MV Properties LLC sold Unit A4, 459 Katama Rd., to Matthew B. Wiener and Jennifer H. Wiener for $797,500.

Dec. 13, Merrill K. Langley and Jamie E. Langley sold 7 Flamingo Dr. to Nancy Nachbar for $972,500.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 10, Kyle S. Gatchell and Jennifer S. Gatchell sold 22 Windy Hill Rd. to Daniel Ross and Sharma Austin Ross for $590,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 11, Andon P. George and Paula K. McCreedy sold 218 Lake St. to Timothy J. Murtha and Lou Ann Bruno-Murtha for $915,000.

Dec. 13, Peter E. Flynn and Laura Grace Flynn sold Unit 27 Vineyard Harbor Hotel to Michael Battista and Samantha Battista for $95,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 9, Lulia Vanhall, a.k.a. Julia Linz-Vanhall, sold 31 Millstone Ln. to Robin Liotta, Jess Liotta, and Johah Kaplan-Woolner for $892,500.