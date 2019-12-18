West Tisbury: Winter moths

Winter moths flutter and sparkle in my headlights as I drive home from work in the evenings. I recognize what they are, and what they may portend, although grateful that they appear in thinly random groups, instead of the thick clouds of moths in some years past. I hope there won’t be enough of them to deforest much of the Island, as they did a few years ago.

Hanukkah begins at sundown this Sunday, and Christmas next Wednesday. Kwanzaa begins on Dec. 26, and lasts for seven days.

Christmas services and events begin at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury with a concert this Sunday afternoon, Dec. 22. “An English Village Choral Concert” begins at 3 pm. Tickets are $20. The Christmas Eve Pageant begins at 5 pm at the Ag Hall, and the Candlelight Service will be held at the church at 10 pm.

Pam Glavin has set up her annual Christmas tribute to her husband, Carl Widdiss, at his gravesite in the Aquinnah cemetery. She asks everyone to bring an ornament to the tree and a promise to do some kindness or service to someone in Carl’s name.

I forgot to mention seeing Margaret Emerson’s exhibition at the Chilmark library last week. It’s an interesting collection of work — collages and paintings — that will remain along the walls of the program room through the month of December.

At our West Tisbury library, there will be weekday activities during the school vacation. Drop-in crafts will be set up from 10:30 to 4 in the children’s room, and downstairs in the young adult room. A soup and bread lunch will be served in the program room from 11:45 to 12:45, followed by a movie with free popcorn.

Dukes County Commissioner Keith Chatinover will be at the library this Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5 pm. It is his annual town hall event, an opportunity for all of us to bring our questions and concerns to him, and to hear him speak about our local county government.

There will be a holiday movie for kids and families at the library on Friday, Dec. 20, at 3:30 pm.

The library will close at 2 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Al and Joan Eville celebrated their dog Bonnie’s 13th birthday with a visit and cupcakes at the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. Bonnie and her “sister” golden retriever Chloe make monthly visits to the center. The dogs love the attention and belly rubs, and our seniors love playing with and petting the dogs.