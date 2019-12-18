What a sweet tart

Kyleen Keenan shared a delicious chocolate tart with mashed raspberries and a pine nut crust recipe in the Summer 2019 Edible Vineyard, and we wanted to share it with you. When Keenan bakes, you can rest assured that the ingredients are natural, as healthy as can be, and above all, they include chocolate. For starters, Keenan co-founded Not Your Sugar Mamas, and she’s expanded her considerable culinary reach to include a food truck, a cookbook, a cafe, and much more.

Chocolate Tart with Mashed Raspberries and Pine Nut Crust

Makes one 8-inch square tart

There is something romantic about the pairing of raspberries and chocolate — they’re a match made in heaven. The striking red berries against the dark choco­late ganache make this a beautiful and showstopping dessert. And the pine nut crust — it’s so rich and buttery, we think it tastes exactly like shortbread. This tart will make anyone feel loved.

For the crust

3 Tbs. unrefined virgin coconut oil, plus more for greasing the pan

2 cups almond flour

1½ cups pine nuts

¾ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

3 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

¾ tsp. pure vanilla extract or powder

¾ tsp. sea salt

For the raspberry layer

2 cups fresh red raspberries

For the dark chocolate ganache

1 cup pure maple syrup

½ cup unrefined virgin coconut oil

1 cup raw cacao powder

1 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract or powder (optional)

½ tsp. sea salt (optional)

1 cup fresh red raspberries for serving

Make the crust: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Grease an 8- by 8-in. square tart pan with a removable bottom, and set aside. Combine the coconut oil, almond flour, pine nuts, coconut, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt in a food processor and run until a dough forms. Press dough evenly onto the bottom and up the sides of the prepared tart pan. Prick the bottom of the crust with a fork. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly golden. Let the crust cool completely in the pan, about 1 hour.

Make the raspberry layer: Add the raspberries to a medium bowl and mash gently with a fork. Spread the mashed berries over the cooled crust and set aside.

Make the dark chocolate ganache: In a blender, purée the maple syrup and coconut oil until combined. Add the cacao powder, vanilla, and salt, if using, and blend again until smooth. Pour the filling evenly over the mashed raspberry layer. Chill the tart in the refrigerator until firm, about 30 minutes. Artfully arrange the remaining 1 cup of raspberries over the ganache layer before serving. Store the tart, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.