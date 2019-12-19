Applications open for Ag Society grant program

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society is accepting applications for its Farmer and Homesteader Grant Program.

Islander farmers and local backyard growers dedicated to improving the quality of life and furthering the sustainability of the Island’s agricultural community are eligible to apply. Special consideration is given to innovative approaches to problems or needs that cannot receive funding from traditional sources.

Grants are only awarded to Ag Society members. To become a member, visit marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org, or contact the office at 508-693-9549.

The first round of proposals are due on Feb. 1, 2020. If necessary, a second round will be announced at a later date. Proposals should be sent to the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 73, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or email admin@mvasmv.org. All applications should include: full name of applicant, name of farm or organization if applicable, address of farm or location, contact email and phone number, description of project, description of agricultural impact, and the amount requested.