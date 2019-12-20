Sandwich tops MVRHS swimmers; Gabby Carr qualifies for states in two events

The Martha’s Vineyard High School swim teams traveled to Sandwich on Thursday, and despite several good swims, both the boys and girls lost.

Ruairi Mullin was the lone first-place finish for the boys in a 108-35 defeat, while Gabby Carr and Eleanor Hyland were double winners as the girls lost, 101-74. Carr qualified for the state meet with both of her wins, clocking in at 2:04.47 in the 200 freestyle, her best ever dual-meet time, and 5:39.04 in the 500 freestyle. Hyland doubled in the 50 free (29.69) and 100 freestyle (1:08.08), and Mullin won the 100 freestyle in 55.98.

Among other notable results in the girls meet, Abigail Hammarlund had two seconds (100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke); eighth grader Olympia Hall was second to Gabby Carr in the 500 free and third in the 200 free; seventh grader Lily Haynes (100 butterfly) and Maddie Youmans (100 backstroke) earned two more seconds; and seventh grader Sylvia Carroll placed third (100 breaststroke). The girls won the 400 freestyle relay with Hall, Hyland, Haynes, and Carr finishing in 4:34.45. The 200 medley (Youmans [back], Hammarlund [breast], Haynes [fly], and Indigo Giambattista [free]) and 200 freestyle relays (Hammarlund, Hyland, Hall, and Carr) both finished second.

For the boys, Oliver Dorr had a second to Ruairi Mullin in the 100 freestyle, and a third in the 200 individual medley. Christian Flanders had a second (50 freestyle) and eighth grader Andrue Carr, a third (100 backstroke). The boys had a pair of second-place relays: Flanders, Nathan Cuthbert, Mullin, and Dorr (200 freestyle relay) and Noah Lawry, Nicholas Lytle, Mullin, and Dorr (400 freestyle relay).

The Vineyarders’ next meet is Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Cape Cod Classic at Nantucket. Most of the teams in the Cape and Islands Conference will be competing.