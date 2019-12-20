Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Homes with Views of Winter

1 of 7

Think about the images our minds create every time we hear the phrase “Over the River and Through the Woods” Snow, farm houses, barns, horses, and, of course, a winter sleigh. Well, there are also the scarves, gloves, boots, sweaters, down coats and woolies. I am still getting used to the winter temperatures as my body acclimates to the changes. The concept of sitting in front of a massive stone fireplace looking out over winter helps create that warmth.

So many buyers do not think about winter use when considering a home on the Vineyard, yet so many are perfect for the solitude of a winter escape. Most any home on Martha’s Vineyard can be turned into a winter scene with a bit of snow, but gazing out over multiple acres brings the classic look just ready for that sleigh. Do you really want to put Christmas decorations on a home that will never see a snowflake? Imagine an estate on large parcels with multiple dwellings for generations of families can gather. Wherever you may move for work, pleasure or retirement, why not a place your family has gathered and will gather for many generations?

Straight out of a winter wonderland, these homes are the perfect place to watch the flurries and enjoy the peace and quiet they bring. My personal favorite image is a bright red barn in the middle of a field covered with a layer of snow. For others it is the distant views of hilltop homes out across fields and woods to a sea that goes forever.

The 70 acres at 277 North Road in Chilmark is certainly the prime example of homes from which to enjoy winter. Inland views are of the farm field that surrounds your approach and the mile of stone walls throughout the property. As you gaze across all that is yours, you see the antique post and beam barn, a granite bridge over Roaring Brook and a beautiful ridgeline with strong views of the Vineyard Sound and the Elizabeth Islands. From this rise, the vista over the open meadows surrounding the ridge out to the rolling treetops of the north shore is equally enchanting and a landscape like no other on the island.

As you look upon the 50-acre country estate at Stillpoint Meadows Road in West Tisbury you can imagine being transported to a view in Tuscany or the Cotswolds. The property includes three dwellings: The elegant main Federal style home dates from 1795 and was brought to the Vineyard in 1987 from its original site in the Berkshires and has meadow and views across Priester Pond; next is a 2700 square foot contemporary barn; and The Luce Ahearn House built in 1714 and restored with impeccable attention to detail. Imagine that winter sleigh gliding across acres of meadow, woodland and frontage on two ponds.

There could not be a better way to enjoy a bucolic winter view than at 666 Old County Road in West Tisbury. Sitting in front of the massive stone fireplace, book in hand, you can relax and watch the winter world drift by yet be in the center of West Tisbury Village. Gather the kids for a winter stroll past Mill Pond and off to Alley’s for the last minute tool needed to finish the decorations and 7a for some warm refreshment and nourishment. Or do not move from in front of the fireplace and just enjoy this gracious home sited on 4.5 acres. And always the option to move to the living room and its own gas fireplace.

Many homes with expansive field views are far from town centers. This is certainly not true of 25 Flint Hill, a finely crafted West Tisbury estate on 11.95 acres with a separate guest suite. The property is a few minute walk to groceries, morning coffee and the mail. The home was recently renovated and designed by Hutker Architects. You will be sitting in a large living room with a dramatic stone fireplace, and multiple windows looking out over the (covered) swimming pool across a snow covered field. You can venture up to the third level “look-out” to enhance the views. The outdoor spaces are just as beautiful as the interior, and if you prefer being outdoors to enjoy the outdoors, you can light up the fire-pit on the circular stone patio.

