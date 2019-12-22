MVRHS icemen lay 5-2 whoppin’ on powerhouse Hanover High 

1 of 7

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity hockey team upset the Cape and Islands hockey world and the perennial powerhouse Hanover High School Indians, skating off with a 5-2 win Saturday night at the MV Ice Arena.

The Vineyarders put it all together at both ends of the ice in the final two periods, rebounding from a two-goal deficit behind a Hunter Meader hat trick, two goals from Colby Zarba, out-of-his-mind goaltending by Graham Stearns, and for the first time this season, a complete game grinding effort by all the Vineyarder players.

The Vineyarders improved to 2-1-1, while Hanover took its first loss and fell to 1-1-1.

Check back for an updated version of this story.