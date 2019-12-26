Aquinnah: Farewell Chilmark Chocolates

I have been in denial about this for a long time (pretty much most of the year) but Chilmark Chocolates has closed for good. Thank you, Mary Beth Grady and Allison Burger, for all you have done for the Island and for making it much sweeter to live here. These ladies are two of the hardest working, generous, and kind people I know. They have donated tons of chocolate to various organizations around the Island and have never asked for anything in return. For years Chilmark Chocolates has been one of my Island happy places and without them I know I am going to feel bereft. Plus, the holidays in my family will never be the same because if I’m not bearing boxes of Chilmark Chocolates for everyone, I am shamed and berated. Thank you so much ladies and all the employees of your store over the years.

The Outermost Inn is only hosting lunch/brunch for one more week; get it while you can.

Looking for something exciting to do on New Year’s Day? The West Tisbury School is hosting a 5K walk/run which culminates in a “polar plunge”. Proceeds benefit the WTS Scholarship Fund. Register at wtisburyschool.org. The school is also hosting a coat swap now through Jan. 15. You can bring and/or take a coat; the swap is set up in the lobby.

Remember that Aquinnah Community Resilience Building Workshop about the impacts and dangers of climate change on the town that I told you about in November? Well, come to the Old Town Hall on Jan. 16 at 5 pm for a public listening session on the results of the workshop. That event prompted many ideas from the Aquinnah community on how to spend future grant money toward projects to help the town become less vulnerable to the effects of climate change. A core team of townspeople, assisted by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, will present the ideas that emerged from that workshop and will invite public input on how the town can be made less vulnerable as climate change continues. You may also be inspired to get involved.

Pathways will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 3 for the holiday break. They will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 4, with a “Collage Workshop” with Billie Sullivan from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. You can come and make a “Collage with Intention” (also known as vision boards), materials will be provided. Tuesday is “Writing and Poetry Night” and Jan. 7 will be an open read. Dust off that novel or short story you’ve been working on and come and read some of it. Thursday, Jan. 9, is “Music Night” featuring Alex Karalekas and others.

Happy birthday to both Naushon Vanderhoop and Jessica Helen who share Dec. 26. Happy birthday to Lang Gerhard who celebrates on Dec. 28. Happy birthday to Olive and Violet MacPhail who celebrate on Dec. 30. You all may have been born in between Christmas and New Year’s but you are not forgotten! Happy almost done with the holidays everyone! Just one more to go…