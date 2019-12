Enjoy a crisp afternoon hike at the Brickyard on Wednesday, Jan. 1, to start out the New Year. Trek the winding moraine off public trails during this special afternoon hike to the historic brickwork ruins of the North Shore. Dress warmly and wear comfortable hiking shoes or boots. Meet at the Menemsha Hills parking lot at 1 pm to start the adventure. Cost for the hike is $10 for a member adult and $5 for a member child; $20 for a nonmember adult and $15 for a nonmember child.