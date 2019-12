breath

By Clark Myers

think of your ribs as bricks

stepped toward the sky

think of your breath as smoke

and your love toward your loved

as late night embers

think of your heart as bellows

and kindling

our place here

is to burn as one

think of us as flames

on candle wicks

being passed from one

to another

Clark Myers has had poems published in local and regional publications. He lives in Vineyard Haven with his wife and two children.