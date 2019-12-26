Tisbury: A special gift

Heard on Main Street: I decided to be naughty and save Santa the trip.

I received an unusual gift this year. My daughter-in-law has a sister who is a painter. Her gift to me was a painting of Gay Head. She wanted to create for me a scene of someplace on the Island that meant a lot to my husband. The love shown by this gift is remarkable. And extremely soothing for my heartache at this time.

Somehow Christmas is always glorious on the Island. It is not too late to take a quick trip around at dusk to admire the lovely light displays in every town, especially Tisbury, if you haven’t done it yet. The beautiful sparkle of white lights, especially along Main Street, make our town a fairyland at the holidays.

Even my neighbors have gotten into the act. Whether it’s candles in the windows or a simple outside tree shaped or decorated with white lights, you have to appreciate what all these wonderful people have done to add a certain charm to our bleak winter scene. There is something special about holiday lights when the darkness comes so early in the day.

Top off your holidays with a glorious birthday celebration. Former Methodist ministers Leon and Helen Oliver, who served Christ United Methodist Church here from 1972 to 1985, will be at the church on Saturday, Dec. 28, from noon to 2 pm. Come to the Chapel Room to sing carols, listen to Helen and Mary Oliver play some music, and wish Helen a Happy 90th birthday. Cards or notes are most welcome, but no gifts. Go to the ramp on the west side of the church, and in the second door. Refreshments will be served.

My Christmas is special this year because I will have both my children at home together. Our children do not appreciate what a delight it is to have all the family together.

At 2 pm on Sunday, Jan. 5, learn from someone who has been there. He was in Hong Kong with the people who are struggling for freedom, face to face with riot police. “Teargas, Turmoil, and Tyranny in Hong Kong” will be presented by a Cape Cod native with firsthand experience. That’s at the Vineyard Haven library.

You are invited to visit the magical Christmas Tree at the Aquinnah cemetery at the gravesite of Carl Widdiss. The lights go on at dusk. Leave something special or an ornament on the tree as you make a promise to help a fellow Islander in need, whether of friendship or assistance. Or you can take advantage of this opportunity to make such a promise to yourself right now. And thank his family for reminding us that this is what the season is all about.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Liam Bruni today. Sunday, wish the best to Peter VanTassel, Toby Riseborough, and Denise Dorsey Cafarelli. Best wishes to Ron Druett in New Zealand on Monday. Party next Wednesday with Steve Bernier and Jeremy Rockman.

Heard on Main Street: When in doubt, just take the next small step.