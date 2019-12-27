Ward Swift Just, 84, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Thursday evening, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the husband of Sarah A. Catchpole.

His graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the Lambert’s Cove Cemetery, Lambert’s Cove Road, West Tisbury, at 2 pm.

Donations in his memory may be made to Senior Behavioral Health Center (at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Plymouth) Attn.: Eva Masiello; 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02360.

A full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs. Please visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.