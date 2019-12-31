Coming up at the Vineyard Haven library

The Vineyard Haven library screens “Red Joan” at 7 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 7. In the film, Joan Stanley (Judi Dench) is a widow living out a quiet retirement in the suburbs when, shockingly, the British Secret Service places her under arrest. The charge: providing classified scientific information — including details on the building of the atomic bomb — to the Soviet government for decades. The movie is rated R.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1 pm, Donna Jancsy presents “An Introduction to American Sign Language” at the library. This, according to a press release, is an Introduction to American Sign Language. The hourlong ASL class will cover greetings, introductions, and farewells. During the second half of the class, the group will go over the signs for the song, “It’s a Wonderful World,” and you can use the link youtu.be/HLKbVs6UUfE to practice a bit.

Tai Chi with Derek Notman is on the calendar for 12 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Island Physical Culture’s Derek Notman will focus on teaching you how to train, what to train and why, and awakening the learner within. The release suggests committing to the discipline of Tai Chi, which is a slow but intense meditation. The Tai Chi workshops will continue on Tuesdays at noon through Feb. 11.

Robert Hannemann leads a talk on becoming a 100 Percent Renewable Energy Island on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven library.

Hannemann’s talk will focus on what it would mean to be a 100 percent renewable-energy Island. According to the press release, he will discuss what is most crucial for people to learn so that we have informed citizens at the annual town meetings. The Vineyard Sustainable Energy Committee (VSEC) and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s Climate Crisis Task Force unveiled a commitment to make all six towns on Martha’s Vineyard 100 percent renewable by 2040. “Renewable” means energy that is not depleted by use, the release states. Target areas include electricity and fossil fuel emissions. Refreshments will be served at this event.

An Advanced Care Planning Workshop takes place at 10 am on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the library. If you are interested in making sure your documents are in place should you be in an accident, or if you are an older adult who wants your healthcare wishes to be honored when you approach the end of life, this workshop is for you. Join Healthy Aging M.V. for this introduction to advance care planning led by Dr Robert Laskowski. Eventgoers will learn about options for healthcare at the end of life, and how to discuss a topic that can be sensitive for families and perhaps difficult to broach with loved ones. The talk will cover healthcare proxies, starting the conversation with your family and physician, and getting your paperwork in order.

The library brings back the art of macramé on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 3 pm with Adult Crafts: Macramé Madness. You can macramé a mini plant holder, jewelry, and other projects. This craft session is suited for adults and teens ages 12 and up. Adult Crafts is sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library, and all materials are provided while supplies last.

For information on any of these events at the library, visit vhlibrary.org.