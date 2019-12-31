The Vineyard Haven library hosts a screening of “Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture” on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 1 pm. Excitement is high when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when Mrs. Patmore, Daisy, and the rest of the servants learn that the king and queen travel with their own chefs and attendants — setting the stage for an impromptu scheme and other shenanigans. According to a press release, the screening will start at 1 pm to allow time for the 30 minutes of bonus content. Tea and sandwiches will be served. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.