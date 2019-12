Enjoy a night of beautiful poetry and delicious pie at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 pm. Arnie Reisman, former Martha’s Vineyard poet laureate, hosts the evening alongside guest poets Eleanor Bates, Maureen Hall, Annette Sandrock, and Jennifer Smith-Turner. Admission is $10 cash at the door, and includes a refreshment and a slice of Pie Chicks homemade pie.