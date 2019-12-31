To the Editor:

On behalf of our county, the Dukes County Commissioners are soliciting applications for the

following appointments:

Dukes County Regional Housing Authority (one seat representing Aquinnah, one seat

representing Tisbury, and one seat representing Edgartown), three-year terms each; Airport Commission (three seats), three-year terms each; Emergency Management Director and Assistant, one-year terms each; Associate Commissioner for Disabled, one-year term; Associate Commissioner for Homeless, one-year term; Associate Commissioner for Youth, one-year term; Representative to the Cape Light Compact, three-year term (requires off-Island travel); Dukes County Health Council (approximately 15 seats), two-year terms each; Cape Cod Municipal Health Group (two seats, one alternate), two-year terms each (requires off-Island travel); Other Post-Employment Benefits Trust — Dukes County representative to the board of trustees; Steamship Authority — Martha’s Vineyard representative to the board of governors (requires off-Island travel).

We sincerely hope that many will think about a way to serve our community. To apply, go to dukescounty.org, and find “Volunteer” under the Community tab. Fill out the short application and return via email or mail to county manager Martina Thornton, using the addresses on the application. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Please let Ms. Thornton know if you have any questions at 508-696-3840, and again, we strongly encourage everyone to consider these critical positions within our county government. We do better when we work together.

Gretchen Tucker Underwood, chairperson

Dukes County Commission