Vineyarders plunge into the New Year

Forty racers braved the cold and wind at this year’s Freezin’ for a Reason 5k and Polar Plunge to benefit veterans and the West Tisbury School.

While the race, which starts and ends at the Long Point Wildlife Refuge parking lot, is the main event, it’s the unofficial “polar plunge” after the finish that truly tests participants fortitude. Though not the winner of the 5k, Mike Alberice was the first brave soul to take the plunge.

Most plunge participants did only a quick dive into the 42 degree water (same as the morning’s air temperature) running quickly back to the warm embrace of a dry towel and heated car.