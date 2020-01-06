Kennedy to hold town hall in Vineyard Haven

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy, D-Newton, is holding a town hall forum at Camp Jabberwocky on Sunday from 11 am to 12 noon to answer questions about himself and his campaign for U.S. Senate.

“These town halls will be open to all and allow voters the opportunity to meet Kennedy and ask him questions regarding his candidacy, positions and priorities,” a Facebook post about the event reads.

Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, launched his Senate campaign against Democratic incumbent Ed Markey in September. The two will face off in the 2020 Democratic primary.

The Vineyard town hall is one of 14 Kennedy is holding across Massachusetts.