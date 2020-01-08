Aquinnah: You have options

You would think that because the holidays are over, it would mellow out around here, but that is not proving to be the case. If you read on, you will see that there are many art happenings, talks and groups. Remember too, that ACE MV will be starting new classes this month; go to their website, acemv.org if you are feeling an itch to learn something new. There is something to do nearly every night of the week, or at least Thursday through Sunday. You, of course can ignore all these events and stay home with a good book or project too. Whatever you prefer, just wanted to let you know that you have options.

Thanks to Alex Taylor and her crew at the Outermost Inn for serving lunch and brunch these past months. They are closed now, but I heard they may be opening again in March!

The Aquinnah Public Library is sponsoring a “Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” talk this Thursday, Jan. 9, at the old Town Hall at 5 pm. The library will be sponsoring talks throughout the winter; everyone is welcome to attend. Also on Jan. 9, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, the book group will meet at the library. They will be discussing the classic “Jane Eyre,” by Charlotte Brontë. Storytime for kids happens on Thursdays at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am in the cozy kid area. Kids’ crafts are offered every Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. The afterschool club meets on Tuesdays at 4 pm. If you need help with your computer or smartphone, tech help is offered free of charge by calling the library and scheduling a time at 508-645-2314.

The library has passes to the Boston Fine Arts Museum throughout the year. These passes reduce the admission charge from $25 to $10 for adults. The next “Pizza and a Movie” will happen on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5 pm. As always, coffee and tea are available whenever you stop in, courtesy of the Friends of the Aquinnah Library. You may have noticed a new face at the library; that is Sonja Josephson. she has been at the library for about two months now. Elissa Turnbull left the library toward the end of last year for a new job. While I really miss seeing Elissa, Sonja is a welcome addition to the staff.

At Pathways this week, on Thursday, Jan. 9, Alex Karalekas and others will perform for “Music Night” at 7 pm. The CinemaDance Film Festival will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, with screenings at 2 and 7 pm, and Sunday, Jan. 12, with screenings at 2 pm and 4 pm. There will be a closing reception following the final movie on Sunday. Admission is $5 per screening, please email CinemaDancemv@gmail.com to reserve a seat, and be sure to say which screening(s) you are attending. Go to pathwaysmv.org for the full schedule. The M.V. Poets Collective will present their collected works on “Writing and Poetry Night” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 pm.

The Winter Yard 2019–20 will present “Rubberband: Vic’s Mix” on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center at MVRHS. Go to dancetheyard.org for tickets, or get them at the door.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Island Wide Youth Collaborative is launching a new group for parents and caregivers of students in grades 7 through 12 for an open and honest conversation around substance use and vaping. This peer-to-peer group is funded by the all-Island Boards of Health and facilitated by M.V. Community Services recovery coach Rebecca Jamieson. Parent Connection meets biweekly on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 pm at the IWYC building on the MVCS campus. To learn more, contact 506-693-7900, ext. 401, or visit mvcommunityservices.org/calendar.

Welcome to Myles Xaysana Vanderhoop, who was born to Tipaphai Nirandone and Jacob Vanderhoop on Dec. 27. Myles was born at the very agreeable time of 3:14 in the afternoon, and weighed in at 8 lbs., 6 oz. He and his parents are happy being cozy and getting to know each other (no public sightings yet, but I’m looking forward to it when it happens). Melissa St. John hosted an intimate soup-and-tea gathering two days before Christmas at the Totem Pole Inn. Sean McMahon provided music, and the kids who came enjoyed dancing and eating cookies. Happy birthday to Megan Rajala, who celebrates on Tuesday, and to Faith Vanderhoop, who celebrates on Wednesday. Good luck to Emerson Mahoney, who went back to Dartmouth on Saturday for his final semester.