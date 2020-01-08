Chilmark: Do you have a Chilmark Chocolates story to share?

Congratulations to Chilmark Coffee on their 10th anniversary; we can all raise a cup to that, especially come March and the film festival. There’s a little red wagon at Alley’s selling Chilmark Fire Department merchandise, in case you need a gift for anyone or yourself. Last weekend’s Chilmark Potluck Jam was a great way to end the holiday season (the next one is March 7). If you missed lunch at the Outermost Inn, you’ll have to wait until March, when the chef returns.

Julie Hanon offers a Full Moon Healing ceremony on Friday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 9 pm at the Chilmark Community Church. Receive the Rite of the Womb from a lineage of women through Andean jungle medicine, to guide you to free yourself from fear, pain, and sorrow, and grow your medicine as creators, giving birth to all life. Many women manifest physical symptoms through unhealed pain and suffering that is carried in the womb. Through a beautiful ceremony you will receive the Rite and be able to pass it on to others, your sisters, daughters, mothers, women you love, women in your community. All genders are welcome; please wear a skirt or dress if it is comfortable for you. This ceremony offers healing to the feminine in both men and women, and as we heal our own wombs, we also heal Mother Earth. Men (and others holding space) are welcome to bring drums. For more info or questions, contact Julie Hannon at 617-549-0439; $20 in advance; $25 at the door. See bit.ly/RiteOfTheWomb to RSVP.

Chilmark Community Church hot suppers are on Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. All ages welcome to enjoy food, fun and Bananagrams. Thursday Strings from 10 to 11 am is a drop-in, bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon.

The Chilmark Public Library sale books/DVDs/CDs are free through Jan. 11. Come hear Arnie Reisman on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 5 pm, speak about how two screenwriters solved the nearly 30-year-old art heist at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (and why they had to turn this historic event into a comedy). Reisman will tell the story of his awardwinning original screenplay, “Rembrandt Has Left the Building,” co-written with Nat Segaloff, based on the world’s biggest unsolved art heist. Reisman’s and Segaloff’s script offers a compelling solution to who stole the paintings, and why they will probably never be recovered. Based on interviews with the two chief suspects and a deathbed confession from one of them, it shows how the robbery was committed, and the odd reasons the investigation ran aground almost from the beginning. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. There are daily drop-in winter break activities, check the website. Ask Rizwan Malik about the Kids Winter Reading Program, on now through March 1. Irene’s Afterschool Craft continues on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm. Food for Fines is on at our library, or just bring your unexpired donations to the purple Food Pantry collection bin opposite the circulation desk.

Pathways Arts offers an Evening of Acoustic Originals on Thursday, Jan. 9, with Alex Karalekas, Will Mason, Isaac Taylor, and Jodie Treloar. The first Dance Film Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12. Check out the schedule here: bit.ly/cinemadancemv, and be sure to email CinemaDanceMV@gmail.com to RSVP; seating is limited. The Writing and Poetry Series on Tuesday, Jan. 14, presents the M.V. Poets Collective with readings by Jill Jupen, Nan Bryne, Amaryllis Douglas, Steve Powers, Ellie Bates, Ann Lees, and Margaret Emerson. All evening programs begin at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org.

The Yard’s first winter offering is Rubberband’s Vic’s Mix on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 pm at the PAC. “A kind of ‘best of,’ spanning the immense creative territory explored by artistic director and choreographer Victor Quijada. In a remix of his own work, orchestrating the clash between urban pop and classical composition, Quijada goes further in his experiments, defying notions of theatricality and audience expectations while making sure that each body gravitating on stage in the highly athletic segments exemplifies the Rubberband Method. For tickets see https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109499.

Do you have a Chilmark Chocolate story to share? If so, feel free to send it to me. I thought it would be fun to run a series of stories about Chilmark Chocolate in our lives. You can send it to me at onisland@mvtimes.com.

Have a great week.