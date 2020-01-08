Court Report: Dec. 6 – Dec. 30

Dec. 6, 2019

Ademar Marcelino, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/24/74, assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty – 2 ½ years in the house of correction with 461 days to serve and balance suspended, probation for 2 ½ years and must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF and remain alcohol free with screens and counseling; strangulation or suffocation: guilty, probation for 2 1/2 years with the same condition as in count 1; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Thomas Grimm, West Tisbury; DOB 12/6/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, speeding in violation of special regulations, marked lanes violation, failure to wear seat belt: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 12, 2019

Thiago G. Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 7/14/97, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Wilbur Gomes Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/20/86, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Wilbur Gomes Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/20/86, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Iomara Barbosa De Oliveira, E. Falmouth; DOB 9/20/77, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost.

Juraci M. Deoliveira, Edgartown; DOB 5/7/67, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Jurandi P. Desouza, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/9/2000, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Charles Dezen (Ferraz Santo), Edgartown; DOB 4/24/75, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Estevan Galvao, West Tisbury; DOB 3/27/83, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed.

Jose Itzmoyoti-Varela, West Tisbury; DOB 12/19/72, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; number plate violation: not responsible.

Robson Gomes Lopes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/4/82, assault on a family/household member: dismissed.

Samantha L. McDonnell, E. Falmouth; DOB 7/3/97, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Gregory R. Politz, Edgartown; DOB 3/26/86, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Gregory R. Politz, Edgartown; DOB 3/26/86, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Antoniosma D. Rodrigues, Edgartown; DOB 2/7/90, trespassing: continued without finding for six months, VW waived but with conditions.

Antoniosma D. Rodrigues, Edgartown; DOB 2/7/90, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Antoniosma D. Rodrigues, Edgartown; DOB 2/7/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, VW waived but with conditions; use of motor vehicle without authority: continued without finding for six months, VW waived.

Antoniosma D. Rodrigues, Edgartown; DOB 2/7/90, trespassing: continued without finding for six months, VW waived but with conditions.

Thiago A. Santos, Edgartown; DOB 11/13/87, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Denisdelth Sousa Siena, Malden; DOB 7/8/75, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible; improper operation of motor vehicle: not responsible.

Lucinea Travers, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/24/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Dec. 13, 2019

Lara G. Dario, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/19/67, OUI-liquor or .08%, 2nd offense: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: payment of $100 fine.

Arthur M. Ferro Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/8/56, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure to prosecute.

Miguel Andre Gordon, E. Falmouth; DOB 3/1/71, receiving stolen property over $1200: probation for one year.

Miguel Andre Gordon, E. Falmouth; DOB 3/1/71, larceny over $1200: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Dec. 16, 2019

Joshua Clifford, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/5/83, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Lucas Zolin Pinheiro, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/30/97, no inspection sticker, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, license not in possession: continued to pretrial conference.

Gilberto N. Quintanal, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/6/93, trespassing: guilty – three days in the house of correction deemed served.

Gretchen L. Snyder, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/4/54, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 19, 2019

Amasa Mcmahon, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/8/75, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Sheri L. Pagano, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/27/67, larceny under $1200: continued to pretrial conference.

Abraham T. Rendon, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/25/89, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Sarah Toste, West Tisbury; DOB 7/18/76, assault and battery: probation for three months.

Dorothea Valenzano, Edgartown; DOB 9/14/64, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible; speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: not responsible.

Dec. 20, 2019

Elliot G. Bilzerian, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/20/91, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Elliot G. Bilzerian, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/20/91, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

James M. Boyle, Edgartown; DOB 12/22/83, violating abuse prevention order: not guilty.

Leo McDonald, West Tisbury; DOB 5/19/98, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Chantal C. Murray, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/19/93, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, violation of state highway-signal/sign/markings: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 30, 2019

Pedro M. Prazeres, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/27/63, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost; improper operation of motor vehicle: not responsible.

Manuel F. Rose, III, S. Dennis; DOB 8/24/72, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Breno E. Silva, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/23/85, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.