Cribbage Results

The MV Cribbage Club met Thursday night after a holiday break. It sure was good to get back to playing. A smaller group than usual, only 18 players, came to play in the weekly tournament.

With a smaller group we only paid out prize money to the top five players this week.

The results are as follows: First place went to Richard Combra with a 10/5 +91 card; in second was Mary Alice Russell with a 10/4 +47 card; third place was George Giomas with a 8/4 +12 card on his birthday!; Jana Kumar came in fourth with a 8/4 +0 card, and fifth place went Bo Picard with a 8/4 +0 card.

There were four players with a 24-point hand. And there were a total of five skunks this week!

Hopefully everyone had a nice holiday and we pray everyone has a happy and healthy 2020!

We also welcomed three potential new members who played. Guests are always welcome. If you love cribbage, please join us on any Wednesday at the P.A. Club; play starts at 6 pm and cost is $10.