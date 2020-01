Ring in the roaring 2020s with Dan Cooney and his exciting new artwork at the Oak Bluffs library on Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 7:30 pm. An experienced teacher and illustrator, Cooney is currently working on the follow-up to his 1920s graphic novel, “The Tommy Gun Dolls.” He lives on the Island year-round, and has been in the comic industry for over 30 years. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.