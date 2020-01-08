Doris Isabelle Williams

Doris Isabel Williams, age 99, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 4, 1920. When she was very young, the family moved to Neptune, N.J., where she spent all of her formative years.

Doris attended secretarial school in New York, and in November 1943 married her husband of over 50 years, Frederick H. Williams.

Doris and Fred moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1972, and enjoyed many years together at their beloved Island home.

Doris enjoyed an active lifestyle which included golf, travel, and of course, endless wonderful hours at the bridge table. She volunteered her time and energies to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and many other community-service organizations.

Doris will be remembered for her tireless energy, her passion for sports, painting, and politics, and her love and devotion to her family and friends.

She is survived by two of her children, Gary P. Williams and Marilyn J. Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service for Doris will be held at a later date.