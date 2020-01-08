Everett James Francis (“Capt’ Porky”), age 80, of Edgartown died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Porky was a respected electrician on the Island for many years, but was probably best known for his namesake business, Capt’ Porky’s Bait and Tackle in Edgartown. The shop was a collaboration of his knowledge and vast experience of Martha’s Vineyard fishing and Carol’s business acumen in running the store. Porky leveraged his expertise in local fishing to supply rods, reels, and fishing tackle to those looking for the authentic Martha’s Vineyard fishing experience. To that end, Porky was also a licensed charter boat captain on the Whitewater, and could be found running charters south of the Island throughout the summer months. It was on the water that Porky was most at peace with the world around him. As a result, he will have his ashes spread at sea near “Porky’s island.”

Porky’s passion for fishing would eventually lead to his involvement in the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, initially as a participant, later on the organizing committees, and then as a member of the Derby Hall of Fame. This past year he was able to attend the awards ceremony, wearing his cap covered with a lifetime of Derby pins. Porky was always most comfortable with a fishing rod in his hands when on the water, or a filleting knife at the cleaning bench when on the docks.

Porky’s life on the water started at an early age. His father Alfred was a fisherman on the Island. As the nephew of Captain Roy Campbell of Vineyard Haven, Porky spent much of his youth on the dragger Roann, or learning the skills to harvest quahogs and scallops from the Lagoon. Working around the water came naturally to him; he hailed from a long line of men who made a living from the sea.

Porky was predeceased by his parents, Alfred Jordan Francis and Adele Curney Francis of Edgartown; and by two sisters, Barbara Silvia of Vineyard Haven, and Mary Nickerson of Chatham. He is survived by his wife Carol Koser Francis, his three children, Lynne Francis-Lunn of Beverly, Everett Francis of Hatchville, and Peter Francis of East Falmouth; his grandchildren, Steven Lunn of Beverly, Lynne and David Francis of East Falmouth, and Adele Francis of Hatchville; and by his sister Jean Laramee of East Bridgewater, and his brother Alfred and his wife Mardell of Vineyard Haven.

A celebration of Porky’s life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, we would ask that charitable donations be directed to the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2101, Edgartown, MA 02539.