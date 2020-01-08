Fernandes and Planned Parenthood host community meeting

State Rep. Dyland Fernandes, D-Falmouth, will host an informational community meeting alongside Planned Parenthood at the Katharine Cornell Theater this Sunday, Jan. 12, from 3:30 to 5 pm.

The meeting will discuss the ROE Act, coming before the Massachusetts legislature this year, and will deal with issues surrounding the stigma of abortion, equal access to abortion, and abortion for underage women, according to a press release.

Fernandes will provide an introduction and opening remarks, while the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund and MV Indivisible will host the bulk of the meeting.

“Every woman has the right to accessible and affordable reproductive healthcare, and while our federal government is rolling back women’s rights, Massachusetts must push to advance access for women,” Fernandes said in the release. “The ROE Act is needed legislation to expand access and lift arbitrary barriers to care in Massachusetts, and we are excited that Planned Parenthood will be holding an informational session on the bill on the Vineyard.”