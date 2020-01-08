Maria Alexandrina Bettencourt

Maria Alexandrina (deBettencourt) Bettencourt passed away on Jan. 5, 2020.



Born in Oak Bluffs on June 28, 1948, in the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, she was the daughter of Antone J. deBettencourt and Gloria (Coutinho) deBettencourt (both born on the Island).

Maria graduated from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1966, continuing on to the Cape Cod School of Practical Nursing. After graduating in 1968, she worked at the Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, and then at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, while having her five children. After nursing she worked as the “lunch lady” at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and also helped her mother and Aunt Mary Dias clean houses. Her home was a way station for many of her children’s friends, who all loved her treats and her delicious food.

The best times for Maria were in her home, surrounded by her family and friends, the old days at the bowling alley in Vineyard Haven (where she met her husband in 1968), Motown music, gardening, her koi pond, her Catholic faith, girls’ night, Martini Saturdays, and traveling, especially to Italy (with her sister Gloria); she loved her annual trips to St. Maarten with Auntie Sissy (reading her book on the beach in the mornings, sitting on the balcony enjoying her meal). Just living the good life. Maria will be deeply missed, loved, and always remembered.

She is survived by her husband Michael; their five children, Michael II, Eric (his wife Marcy), Mathew (his partner Lisa Nines), Elizabeth (her husband Rick Waldron) and Kellie (her husband Jesse Martin); her five grandchildren, Denim Lace, Elijah, Hope, Joseph, and Caroline; her siblings, brother Antone (“Tony”) deBettencourt, sister Gloria deBettencourt, brother Manuel (“Manny”) deBettencourt (his wife Penny); and by many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 am. Burial will follow at the Westside Cemetery on Robinson Road in Edgartown, and then a celebration of life will be held at the P.A. Club from 1 to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Island Autism Group, P.O. Box 278, Edgartown, MA 02539.

For online guestbook and information, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.