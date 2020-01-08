MVRHS swimmers compete at Cape Cod Classic on Nantucket

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional (MVRHS) High School swim team traveled to Nantucket for the 14th annual Cape Cod Classic last Saturday. The boys finished fourth out of six teams, while the girls placed fifth. Nantucket won both the boys and girls titles. Gabby Carr was the highest finisher for the Vineyard, with two seconds. Points were scored by finishing in the top six.

For the boys, Ruairi Mullin swam fifth in both the 200 and 100 freestyle. Swimming in their last meet for the Vineyard before moving off-Island, Oliver Dorr and his younger brother, seventh grader Everett, placed fourth (100 freestyle) and sixth (100 breaststroke) respectively. Christian Flanders was sixth in the 50 freestyle. The boys placed fifth in the 200 medley relay (eighth grader Andrue Carr [back], Jonathan Chivers [breast], Nicholas Lytle [fly], and eighth grader Emmett Silva [free]). The 200 freestyle relay (Christian Flanders, Oliver Dorr, Nathan Cuthbert, and Ruairi Mullin) finished fourth. The boys had two 400 freestyle relays in the top five. Oliver Dorr, Nathan Cuthbert, Christian Flanders, and Ruairi Mullin finished third, while Nicholas Lytle, Jonathan Chivers, Andrue Carr, and Everett Dorr took fifth.

Among the girls, Gabby Carr finished second in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. The 400 freestyle relay team (Gabby Carr, seventh grader Lily Haynes, Madeline Youmans, and Eleanor Hyland) scored the only other points with a fifth-place finish.

Many swimmers had best times. Due to some schedule changes, the Vineyard’s next meet will be at home on Saturday against Nantucket, at 12:30 pm. It’s the beginning of a busy week where the Vineyarders will have five meets in eight days.