Enjoy a stunning performance of Handel’s “Rodelinda” at the Edgartown library on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 4:30 pm. Watch Jean-Marie Villegier’s spellbinding 1998 production of Handel’s tale of royal exile, lust, and betrayal on the big screen. Set in the silent movie era, the music is matched by the classic and sophisticated stylings that characterize the beginning of cinema. This event is free and open to the public.