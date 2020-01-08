Service honoring MLK and Rabbi Heschel

The Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center and the M.V. Chapter of the NAACP present a Service to Remember and Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel on Friday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 pm. Guest speaker is the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, minister for ecological justice at Boston Bethel AME Church. Rabbi Caryn Broitman will lead the service, and Eric Johnson will provide music. The event is sponsored by the Lehman Lecture Speaker Fund.

The U.S. commemorates MLK on Monday, Jan. 20, with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Hebrew Center service offers the community the opportunity to celebrate two giants in the social justice world; the two men marched together at Selma in 1965. Heschel said after the march: “Even without words, our march was worship. I felt my legs were praying.”

For more information about the service, call the Hebrew Center at 508-693-0745 or send an email to office@mvhc.us.