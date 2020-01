It’s snowed every day since you left,

the sky sloughing flakes as you’ve shed me,

thick and fast. I’ll walk outside, leave

a trail of prints as proof of my feet;

back in the kitchen’s yellow warmth,

as snow goes on falling,

I’ll watch them fill and disappear.

Laura D. Roosevelt is a freelance writer, photographer, and poet who lives in West Tisbury. She edits the Poets’ Corner, and is running her own poem because she isn’t receiving other submissions. SEND POEMS, please!