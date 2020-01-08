Tisbury: Old friends

Heard on Main Street: If you get a second chance, grab it with both hands. If it changes your life, let it.

It was a treat to welcome Iba Lent back for a few days. That made my New Year even better. There is just something so very special about old friends.

John and Marta Chapman have returned home from Brazil after five weeks away. This was not only a delayed honeymoon trip, but also a chance for Marta to introduce John to her family. The weather in São Paulo was very warm, and the family most welcoming. They hadn’t seen Marta for many years.

I finally took the time to enjoy all the lovely seasonal lights, at least down-Island. There were just enough to make me happy that I did it. Of course, I’d prefer they stayed up for at least another week or two.

I always admired my sister declaring that as she grew older, she didn’t need more gifts. But she was always happy to accept things that were edible.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 pm, adults and teens 12 and up are invited to Macramé Madness at the Vineyard Haven library. Macramé a mini plant holder, jewelry, and other items with materials provided, while supplies last.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, learn American Sign Language with Donna Jancsy at 1 pm. She will show you how to communicate in silence. When I was in high school, one student had grown up in a school for the deaf. We found it useful to use during study hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, is a busy day at the V.H. library. Derek Notman will offer free Tai Chi workshops at noon. He will focus on how to train and why, awakening the learner within. The workshops continue on Tuesdays at noon through Feb. 11.

The Land Bank Advisory Board holds a hearing at the Vineyard Haven library from 5 to 6 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to hear public comment on hunting on Ripley’s Field Preserve, Tisbury Meadow Preserve, and Wapatequa Woods Reservation. Current policy allows archery and muzzleloader; the board is considering allowing deer-shotgun and/or turkey-pheasant-racoon.

At 7 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the V.H. library you may find out if a 100 percent renewable energy Island is even possible. Learn more about it with Robert Hannemann. Renewable means energy that is not depleted by use.

I expect I am not the first to be told by my children what I should be doing, as well as what I should not. Even if their suggestions make sense, I am not too pleased to be making changes to a life that seemed to be working for me. It is annoying to think they may be right. However, like most New Year’s resolutions, the story may not continue as they think it should.

It was reassuring to read somewhere that if you make a New Year’s resolution, you should expect to fail. It is normal to go off-course when you are trying to meet any goal. But experts tell you not to give up. Instead they say you should perhaps try to see if there may be another way to meet your goal.

Then again, the Capricorn lunar eclipse at Christmas was supposed to make success more likely if you began at this time to work to accomplish something you wanted, though it would likely take up to six months to see if it was working. By then I probably will have forgotten what it was I was working for.

I was disappointed when the Black Dog Tavern cut poached eggs from the menu in early December. I understand a lot of others were not too pleased. After Christmas, I was happy to find out, your numerous complaints had brought things back to normal.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to David Burt. Wish a very happy birthday on Monday to Allan Davey and Donna Paulson. Tyler Paulson parties on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Of all the things you wear, your smile is the most important.