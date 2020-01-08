Try this $4 recipe

The Vineyard specializes in gourmet and interesting foods. Culinary experiments are encouraged, if not demanded, all year long. While restaurants strive to new heights, however, so do their prices. So here we’re going to take it back to simplicity. This recipe comes in under $5 per person. Priced locally, the recipe was made with the intention of being accessible to all Islanders. No caviar, no champagne.

We want to hear from you. Have a three-ingredient recipe that your grandma would break out for every family cookout? A snack that the kids devour after practice? Are you up to your ears in kale, and need to eat it up somehow? We’ll take suggestions on recipes, ingredients to feature in an inexpensive recipe, or ways to save while you cook. Let us know: Email calendar@mvtimes.com.

Note: Ingredients were purchased at Stop & Shop in Vineyard Haven. This recipe is adapted from the New Moosewood Cookbook’s recipe by the same name.

Ingredients

1 medium potato, diced (I used two small ones) $0.76

1 Tbs. butter $1.29

2 cups chopped onion $2.96

3 or 4 cloves garlic, crushed or minced $1.79

3 stalks celery, minced $4.29

1 ½ tsp salt

1 tsp basil $4.19

½ tsp thyme $2.49

1 pound frozen corn, defrosted $1.09

2 cans black beans (original recipe called for 2-3 cups lima beans) $0.89 each

4 cups milk $2.69

Black pepper to taste

Procedure

Cook the diced potatoes in boiling water until just tender. Drain well, and set aside.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a large pot. Add onion, garlic, celery, salt, and herbs. Saute over medium heat for about 10 minutes, or until the onion and celery are tender. Stir in the corn and saute for 10 minutes more. Add the beans.

Optional: puree some of the bean and corn mixture in a food processor and add back in for a thicker soup.

Add potatoes and milk. Season to taste with black pepper; correct salt. Serve very hot, topped with minced fresh herbs, if available.

By the numbers

Total: $23.33

Servings: 6

Price per head: $3.88