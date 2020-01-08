Vineyarders Burke and Schroeder get top Boston Globe honors

Vineyarder senior track star Peter Burke has been voted a Boston Globe All-Scholastic athlete, and his coach, Joe Schroeder, was named Division 3 high school Coach of the Year by the newspaper.

The Globe also voted Burke the MVP of the Cape & Atlantic League (C&I) cross-country all-star team, and the Globe chose sophomores Borja Toly and Isaac Richards as C&I all-stars.

Selections by the newspaper encompass statewide competitors and coaches, and is considered the region’s most prestigious award.

In its selections, the Globe noted, “Burke finished sixth at the Division 2 All-State and Division 5 EMass meets, leading [the] Vineyard to a state championship. A senior and a member of the National Honor Society, Burke will attend Middlebury to continue running cross-country and track.”

Schroeder’s selection came after “Schroeder led Martha’s Vineyard to its first division and state championship in school history. Along with the EMass Division 5 title and the D2 All-State championship, the Vineyarders finished 6-0 to take the Cape and Islands League title,” the Globe wrote.