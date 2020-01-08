William Anthony Webber (“Billy”), a lifelong summer resident of Martha’s Vineyard, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 in New Britain, Conn., surrounded by his loved ones. He was 50 years old.

Billy was born on Dec. 9, 1969, in Hartford, Conn., to his loving parents, Arlene Aparo Webber St. Germain and the late William Lawrence Webber. Billy graduated with a B.A. from CCSU in 1992. He owned and operated a successful hardwood flooring business for more than 20 years, serving almost every neighbor on his street and the greater central Connecticut area. His life was blessed with many offshore trips and bigeye fishing adventures, shared with all who loved him. They included local fishing tournaments, the Monster Shark Tournament, and the Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic with Captain Al Gagnon of the Brennans Grin and Big Eye Charters over the past 20 years. His love for fishing the Atlantic began as a young boy on Long Island Sound, Conn., with his family, and progressed to Martha’s Vineyard with his lifelong friends. All who knew him adored him, and with great sadness he will be missed. Keep shining somewhere in the Atlantic … #offshoremafia

Billy is survived by his mother, Arlene St. Germain, stepfather Joseph A. St. Germain, girlfriend Ivry Russillo, uncle Edward Aparo and aunt Jean Aparo, several cousins, and many dear friends.

There will be a celebration of Billy’s life at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave, New Britain, Conn., on Jan. 12 at 1 pm.