Healthcare at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 2030

As we turn the page on another decade and welcome the year 2030, I couldn’t be more pleased with the progress we’ve made as a community in terms of healthcare available to Islanders, and destigmatizing treatment of any kind.

It is just as common for a patient to come through our doors for severe depression as it is for someone with a broken arm to come to the hospital. It took some time for society to see it this way, but caring for your mental health is just as important as your physical health. The fact that those are seen as equal in our community makes me proud of the compassion and support we give one another.

Every morning I drive by the new nursing home that provides a vibrant place for our Island’s elders. I remember when this was just a dream. I was impressed by how the community came together for the greater good and made the care of our Island elders a priority. Today, one in three Islanders are over the age of 65, so this new facility will get a lot of use, as families prefer to keep their loved ones close to home as they age and require more assistance.

The cure for cancer a few years ago really impacted our patient numbers in the infusion department, but I’m happy to say all the nurses and staff have found new positions at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, where they can continue to care for and assist our community in other ways. Unfortunately, people will always require healthcare and treatments for ailments, but it is a welcome development when a cure is found for a disease that has taken so many of our loved ones in the past.

We’ve made tremendous progress in healthcare over the past 10 years. Thanks to community partnerships, community members, and the dedication of our own hospital staff, we’ve been able to make our goals a reality.

Denise Schepici is the CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.