SSA cancels some ferries

The following trips on Sunday 01/12/2020 have been canceled due to Weather conditions.

M/V KATAMA 12:20PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 11:05AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 10:45AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V NANTUCKET 10:45AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV KATAMA 9:50AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 9:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV KATAMA 8:35AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV NANTUCKET 8:15AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV MARTHA’S VINEYARD 8:15AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

MV MARTHA’S VINEYARD 7:00AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV NANTUCKET 7:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status