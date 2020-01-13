Accident in front of ArtCliff causes some congestion

An accident in front of ArtCliff Diner Monday afternoon caused minor congestion along Beach Road and through Five Corners.

At approximately 12:45 pm, two Tisbury police cruisers and one Tisbury ambulance responded to the accident, where one car, a blue Subaru, was exiting the diner and hit a car heading toward Five Corners from the drawbridge, according to the operator of the Subaru.

The operator told The Times, “I just didn’t see him when I was pulling out.”

Although the Subaru had some damage to the front right panel, the other vehicle, a silver Toyota SUV, was spared most of the impact.

The operator of the Toyota was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

The two occupants of the Subaru were uninjured.

At around 1:15 pm, the road was completely cleared and traffic conditions returned to normal.