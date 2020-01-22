Aquinnah: Have you heard?

Have you heard? All the libraries on the Island are now fine-free! They are experimenting with a no-fine policy. Look under your kids’ beds, under car seats, and in your beach bag from this summer. This is your chance to bring in any overdue materials you may have and be granted absolution. There is also an all-library Kids’ Winter Reading Program happening right now. Kids can visit any Island library, get a stamp for books they read at each one, then redeem for a prize. This program will continue until March 1.

Up at the Aquinnah Library there is always free coffee and tea, provided by the Friends of the Library. If you need help with your computer or smartphone, the library offers tech help free of charge; just call 508-645-2314 and schedule a time. As always, Storytime is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ crafts is on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. The Afterschool Club meets Tuesday at 4 pm.

There are some fun events coming up at Pathways. This Friday, Jan. 24, is “Music Night: Plugged In” with Isaac Taylor, Alex Karalekas, Willy Mason, and Jodie Treloar. Saturday is “Oceans Film Night,” continuing a series that Pathways started last year. Tuesday is “Writing and Poetry Night” with Lee McCormack, Jill Jupin, and Donald Nitchie. Once the scheduled authors read, there will be an open read, so bring your work and sign up. All events at Pathways are free and open to all. Doors open at 6:30 pm and performances begin at 7 pm.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, there is a “Dine to Donate” at Offshore Ale all day long to benefit the West Tisbury School PTO. Get a coupon at the school and head over. You may want to go after the “All Island String Concert,” which will also be on Thursday at 6 pm at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum there will be an exhibit opening called “Neighbors in the Deep — The North Atlantic Right Whale.” The opening will be from 4 to 6 pm in the Warren and Marilyn Hollinshead Gallery. This should be a fascinating exhibit, especially if you are familiar with the film that Ken Wentworth and Liz Witham have been working on about right whales.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, from 7 to 10 pm, the Chilmark Community Center will turn into a smokin’ dance party featuring Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. There will also be a live auction and a silent auction, all to benefit the Chilmark School Outing program. Tickets are $20. And you can buy them at the door or in advance from any parent with a child at the Chilmark School.

The presidential primary election is on March 3. Early voting will take place Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, from noon to 4 pm. If you need an absentee ballot, email or call our town clerk, Gabbi Camilleri, at townclerk@aquinnah-ma.gov or 508-645-2304. You can also get it on the new and fancy town website at aquinnah-ma.gov.