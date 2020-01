No scores were reported last week for either the Jan. 13 Edgartown Bridge Club game or the Jan. 14 Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club game.

At the Jan. 16, 2 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in Oak Bluffs, eight pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman, followed by Joan Perrine and Diana Dozier in second, and Bea Phear and Barbara Silk in third place.