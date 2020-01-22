Court report: Jan. 9-Jan. 17

Jan. 9

Michael E. Leighton, Edgartown; DOB 11/12/68, assault and battery on a police officer: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; disorderly conduct: guilt, must pay $150 fine; resisting arrest: continued without finding for six months, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Jan. 10

Carlinton G. Brown, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/28/80, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Robert J. Muzik, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/5/50, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; crosswalk violation: not responsible.

Jan. 16

Ronilton Rosa Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 5/8/71, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon the completion of 20 hours of community service.

Jan. 17

Elliot G. Bilzerian, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/20/91, failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: not responsible; marked lanes violation: not responsible.