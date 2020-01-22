Edgartown: It hasn’t really sunk in for me yet

I’m feeling remarkably out of touch with the world at the moment, making this a challenging column to write. I’ve been laid up with a pinched nerve. I’ve got to say, I never knew how much these buggers hurt, and how long it can last. I’ve been seeing a chiropractor, physical therapist, and acupuncturist, and have had some success, but it came back with a vengeance this weekend, and I’ve pretty much been in bed for three days. Believe it or not, one doesn’t get a whole lot of news when in bed and sworn off computers. I’m bending the computer rule long enough to write a quick column.

Happy birthday wishes go out to the Edgartown School’s own Pamela Alwardt on Jan. 21, and Shannon Donovan on Jan. 24.

Friday is the new Edgartown PTA fundraiser for the Edgartown School, the Wild West Glow Run. Kids will be running or walking 30 to 35 laps in the gym, complete with music and lights and all sorts of fun and excitement, in an attempt to raise $10,000 for the school for new playground equipment, teacher grants, and other needs that aren’t met by the annual budget. The kids are very excited, and it should be interesting. Every student is encouraged to get sponsors for the event, so don’t be surprised if a kid hits you up. If you’re on Facebook or other social media, you may see posts about it as well, with opportunities to donate online. Regardless of how much money is raised, it should be a fun and wild day in school.

Juliet Mulinare has announced her candidacy for Edgartown selectman. Juliet worked as the procurement officer for many years in the town hall, and is very familiar with the ins and outs of how things run in the town. She is holding a meet and greet on Jan. 31 at the Wharf from 5 until 7 pm. If you’d like to get to know more about her and hear her thoughts and what she has to offer, that will be a great opportunity to do so. All are welcome. She also has a Facebook page, Juliet Mulinare for Edgartown Selectmen, where she posts information.

The Wicked Good Musical Review will be taking the stage on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25, at 7 pm at the Vineyard Playhouse, and on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 pm. This is advertised as a delightful evening of music and song presented by some of the Vineyard’s best performers. Audiences return to the Playhouse time and time again to brighten winter spirits. I’m completely biased about how wonderful the show is, because my dear friend, Ken Romero, is part of the cast. To know him is to love him, and also to know how talented he and his fellow performers are.

My baby girl finished high school this week. It hasn’t really sunk in for me yet. She will graduate with the rest of her class in June, but in the meantime, she will be out seeking gainful employment to earn money for next year’s endeavors. I’m so proud of her for buckling down, doubling up on classes this semester, and making honor roll for both quarters. She went out with a bang, that’s for sure.

Starting Jan. 1, all six Martha’s Vineyard libraries have eliminated fines for materials returned late. All past overdue fines for Island patrons have been waived, allowing for a fresh start to the new year. The Martha’s Vineyard Library Association believes in providing access to information for everyone, and that eliminating overdue fines will support its core values of providing equitable service, fostering early literacy, and maintaining free access to information.

That’s all for now, I reckon. Have a great week. Hopefully I’ll have more news next week, once I’m back among the living.