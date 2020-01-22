Island Grown Initiative’s Mobile Market is back this winter for an eight-week run through Feb. 28. Every Wednesday at Woodside Village, Thursday at Howes House, and Friday at the M.V. Hospital, Islanders can access fresh, local, reduced-priced produce.

The market, which launched in 2017, accepts SNAP, WIC, and Mobile Market coupons, which are bought by Island organizations to distribute to constituents or employees. Anyone can utilize the market — cash and credit cards are also accepted.

This marks the second year the Mobile Market has expanded its offerings into the winter. Last year, they served only Woodside Village. This year, they’ve expanded their reach to Howes House and the M.V. Hospital. The schedule:

Wednesdays at Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

Thursdays at Howes House in West Tisbury, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

Fridays at the M.V. Hospital, 2:30 to 4 pm

Each week, there will be an assortment of greens, root vegetables (carrots, parsnips, and beets), squash, and eggs. There will also be frozen soups that are made in-house using gleaned produce by the IGI team, according to a press release.

For more information, visit igimv.org.