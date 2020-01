Join certified health coach Linda Hammond at the Mansion House Health Club for a special New Year’s workshop on healthy eating habits on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 2:30 pm. Hammond will identify four keystone eating habits that will transform the way you look at your diet. Learn label reading, set milestones, and start working toward your own health and wellness goals. This event is free to Health Club members, $18 for walk-ins, and $13 for seniors.