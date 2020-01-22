Vineyarders best Barnstable in boys hoops

1 of 10

The Vineyarder boys basketball team tipped off with the Barnstable Red Raiders in a feisty, physical Cape Islands League Atlantic Division tussle on Tuesday at the Sancy Pachico Memorial Gym in Oak Bluffs.

The Purple came out like gangbusters and dominated most of the first half, lost their way a bit in the third quarter, and rebounded with a strong fourth to pull away for a 81-60 win.

At the start, the hosts were firing on all cylinders, crashing the boards and smothering the Red Raiders with a tenacious pressure defense. Jared Regan and Aiden Rogers had the hot hands early, combining for 13 points. The Vineyarders led 17-6 late in the first quarter, and led by as many as 16 in the second before going to the halftime break up 29-17.

Barnstable started off the second half with a 6-0 run, and gained some swagger, testing the Vineyard’s manhood a bit as the fouls came hard and fast. Both teams were in the double bonus at the free-throw line before the third period came to an end.

Each time the Red Raiders chipped away at the Vineyard lead to pull within six, five, and, eventually, four points, the Purple would regroup, especially at the charity stripe, and stretch the lead back to 10. When the dust settled on the foul-laden contest, the Vineyarders were 31 of 45 from the line, while Barnstable was 14 of 22.

“The end of the second quarter into the third we made a lot of silly mistakes, a lot of, just dumb basketball plays,” Vineyard Coach Mike Joyce said. “We talked about it at halftime; if we just play our game, keep them in front of us, instead of trying to lunge at all these loose balls or passes, they can’t score against us. We just have to play smart, and I think, especially in the end of the third quarter, going into the fourth, we really did that, and that’s when we pulled away by 20, which is what it should have been earlier on.”

The Vineyarders reasserted themselves in the fourth quarter, and took command. Jared Regan, Rammon Dos Santos, Mike Trusty, and Nico DePaula were the catalysts as the hosts cut down on the turnovers, banged on the boards, and added a baker’s dozen of free throws.

Jared Regan finished with a game-high 25 points to go with six rebounds and three steals; Rammon Dos Santos scored 18 points and pounded the glass for eight boards; Mike Trusty totaled 14 points, five rebounds, and three steals; Aiden Rogers had nine points and five rebounds; and Nico DePaula added another eight points, four rebounds, and four steals.

At the free-throw line, Regan was 8 for 9; Trusty, 8 for 10; and Dos Santos, 8 for 11. Alex Woolery led Barnstable with 16 points.

The win over the Red Raiders was most welcome after the Vineyarders dropped a tough 61-57 decision to Nauset in North Eastham last Friday.

Jared Regan led all scorers with 21 points, with Aidan Araujo and Aiden Rogers adding 11 points apiece. Nauset’s Bobby Joy, who passed the 1,000-point mark the previous week, added 20 more to pace the Warriors.

The Vineyarders (5-4 overall, 2-4 C&I Atlantic) are back on the court Friday in Falmouth against the Clippers, and host Dennis-Yarmouth on Tuesday at 4:30 pm, with the JV game at 3 pm.