Middle school hoops finals Friday night at MVRHS

The middle school basketball championships are set for Friday night at the Sancy Pachico Memorial Gym at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

West Tisbury tips off against Tisbury in the boys championship at 6:15 pm or immediately following the conclusion of the girls varsity game versus Falmouth (4:30 start), followed by the girls championship between West Tisbury and Oak Bluffs.

The West Tisbury Hawks earned a spot in both championship games with semifinal victories over Edgartown on its home court, Wednesday afternoon. The Hawks boys defeated the Eagles, 57-31. Nate Story scored 22 and Cole Lambert added 10 more for West Tisbury. The Hawks girls prevailed, 44-30, with Claire Mone scoring 15 and Delilah Oliver 11. In the other girls semifinal, played Wednesday at the Oak Bluffs School, Elena Giordano scored 16 points and Ali Dyke added nine more to pace the host Blazers to a 43-6 win over the Charter School.

Tuesday at the Tisbury School, the host Tigers booked their spot in the boys final with a hard fought 45-42 win over Oak Bluffs. Josh Lake scored 13 points and Kaua Lima had 12 to lead Tisbury. OB’s Noah Jones led all scorers with 24.