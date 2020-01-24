Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: What homebuyers really want

1 of 8

In a recent real estate blog post, KCM (Keeping Current Matters), said that nationwide, buyers most wanted a patio and a garage. I wondered if that was the case on Martha’s Vineyard. At first, I thought not. Many homes are not used in the off-season and many more are not used in the very middle of winter. Possibly a garage is not a real need but certainly provides the space to store all those toys of summer. I wondered if decks might be a more common requirement for a Vineyard buyer and then thought about all those patios that are becoming more common with the rise in importance of outdoor kitchens and those surrounding the more and more common swimming pool.

If you are a homebuyer looking for garage space and outdoor patio living, you have come to the right place. Even though we are in a period of tight inventory, there are some amenities buyers will not give up and they can be many and varied. That is where your broker comes into the picture to find you that perfect home to fill your needs. As you will see, there are many homes on the Vineyard that have both. Actually I found the number quite high so I limited my selections here from $1 million to $2 million, the new middle of the market.

Builders certainly are noticing and taking into consideration the fact that homebuyers are not giving up their garages, or their patios. Garages protect your vehicles, can be sized to hold your summer toys or even a boat, and provide a place for a workshop away from the living area. Patios, more and more, are the place for family and friends to gather around an all inclusive outdoor second kitchen. The number of new homes built with patios has been increasing for the past nine years. Clearly, patios are on the radar for many new homebuyers as a private place to gather.

55 Worcester Avenue in Oak Bluffs is an excellent example of where the Island is in terms of prices looking forward. In order to have everything you want in an Island home, you will need to spend over one million dollars. You will get new construction in a walk-to-the-water location and the open floor plan more and more in demand (probably more important on the Vineyard than garage and patio). The kitchen with stainless steel appliances and rustic beams is living central for the two living areas that surround it. The full basement features full-sized windows to enjoy summer throughout the home, inside and out. A short walk to the end of the road and you’ll be at the beach on the Lagoon — great for swimming and boating.

The last time I mentioned 666 Old County Road in West Tisbury, I was exclaiming what a perfect home for winter it was. Well, this beautifully designed house and guest house, located in the heart of West Tisbury Village and sited on 4.5 acres, is also the perfect place for summer fun. This gracious home has beautiful wood floors, a gourmet kitchen, brand new top-of-the-line appliances, an eat-in kitchen area and a fabulous family room with custom built-ins and stone fireplace. There is a two-car garage and a finished family room in the basement with built-in bar and plenty of extra storage. The charming guest house is set privately apart from the main house with its own garden, outside shower and parking. Both structures provide their own private outdoor spaces.

The stone patio at the rear of 5 John Wesley Park in East Chop is the perfect spot for family gatherings and for grilling the summer away. This newly finished, custom-built home is an unusual find for a coveted East Chop location and its Victorian homes from past generations. If you ever leave the property, you have easy access to town, beach and no limit of summer fun. Featuring 9-foot high ceilings, expansive wood and tiled floors on every level and tastefully modern hardware, this new home is both comfortable and perfect for entertaining. The attached garage conveniently stores your Island car and summer toys.

The meticulous contemporary at 12 Zoll Road in Katama seems to have it all. The home is in perfect move-in condition, abuts Sheriff’s Meadow conservation land for privacy, and is a short bike ride to town or South Beach. The home is designed to bring the outside in — glass sliders open out to a patio area surrounded by lush hydrangeas, perfect for morning coffee. An attractive and sunny, 24′ x 12′ three-season porch expands the indoor-outdoor living and entertaining area — and perfectly integrates with a large mahogany deck and expansive, professionally landscaped yard. Extras include central a/c, irrigation system, outdoor shower and an attached one-car garage for storing an Island car, bicycles and beach gear.

