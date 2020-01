The 104th Fighter Wing of Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, will be conducting flyover drills above Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday, according to Martha’s Vineyard Airport assistant airport director Geoff Freeman.

Freeman said he has received no more information from the air base, other than the fact that the flyovers will take place.

The Times could not immediately reach Barnes air base officials for comment, but the jets caused a stir in August during an unannounced drill.