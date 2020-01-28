MVRHS indoor track girds for C&I championships

1 of 3

Peter Burke finished second in the mile run on Saturday at the prestigious Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA) Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. A day when top finishes were hard to come by for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) indoor track teams.

Dash Christy finished sixth in the 55m hurdles among statewide division 5 runners. In all divisions, about three dozen teams and more than 500 athletes competed in the invitational event.

The MVRHS 4×200 boys relay team finished 12th in the field, Zach Utz was 14th in the boys mile run and Adrienne Christy was 15th in the girls mile among notable Purple competitors. Jonathan Norton was 28th in the 1000m run.The Vineyarders girls 4×200 relay team finished 15th in the field, a good omen given the girls were unable to field a relay team for several years before 2019.

In field events, Nicole Menton was 27th, and Annabelle Biggs, 29th, in the long jump.

The 4-1 Vineyarders will prepare this week for the Cape & Islands League championship meet next Sunday morning (11:30 am start) at the Reggie Lewis Center.